Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0877 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $7,213.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,247.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.30 or 0.06118042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.35 or 0.00302585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $614.10 or 0.00986554 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00084988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.58 or 0.00412199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.49 or 0.00272283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.53 or 0.00264319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

