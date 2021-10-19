S Aimee Lapic Sells 4,836 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $43,814.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

S Aimee Lapic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoPro alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $45,119.88.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.13. 1,370,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,866. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.21.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.01 million. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GoPro by 2,023.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 358.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in GoPro by 87.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.