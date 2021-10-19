S P. Iv Johnson Sells 1,200 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CPE stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $52.86. 1,705,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,886. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,227 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 51,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

