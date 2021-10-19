Safe Haven (SHA) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $14.12 million and $1.97 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

