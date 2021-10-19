SAFE2 (SAFE2) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,498.00

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 19th. One SAFE2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00065284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00068584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00098289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,274.78 or 1.00430744 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,845.02 or 0.06007935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002535 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

