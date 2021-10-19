SafeBlast Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $539,310.68 and approximately $194,275.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

