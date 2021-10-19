SafeCapital Hits One Day Volume of $66.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $48,868.96 and approximately $66.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00025237 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000978 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

