SafeInsure Market Cap Reaches $138,817.08 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $138,817.08 and $770.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00025501 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000445 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,631,728 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.