SafeMoon Hits Market Cap of $1.08 Billion (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $5.86 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00070802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00101482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,188.49 or 1.00040302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.58 or 0.06046289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022370 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

