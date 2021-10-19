Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.75

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and traded as high as $32.93. Safran shares last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 520,774 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Safran currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

