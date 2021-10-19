Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €127.17 ($149.61).

SAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €146.00 ($171.76) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran stock opened at €113.46 ($133.48) on Tuesday. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €115.82.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.