Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce sales of $2.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 million to $10.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $95.62 million, with estimates ranging from $7.45 million to $229.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,310,000 after acquiring an additional 553,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,977,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after acquiring an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 131.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after acquiring an additional 211,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

