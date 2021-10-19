Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Trading Down 3.4%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.32 and last traded at $42.55. Approximately 5,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 621,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.07.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.06. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,097,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,152,000 after buying an additional 49,505 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,941,000 after buying an additional 79,368 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after buying an additional 116,220 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

