SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Sells $166,204.80 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $166,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Schmitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $167,618.22.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,415. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.63 and a beta of 1.86. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.50.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

