salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $5,828,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total transaction of $5,830,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total transaction of $5,664,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total transaction of $5,498,400.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $5,478,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $5,456,800.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total transaction of $5,386,000.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total transaction of $5,617,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total transaction of $5,183,600.00.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.34. 3,628,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,616. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $295.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $286.20 billion, a PE ratio of 117.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

