salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 199,641 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $27,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,649,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 420,672 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,975,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total transaction of $5,830,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 792,528 shares of company stock worth $206,770,821 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $291.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.38 and a 200-day moving average of $245.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $285.45 billion, a PE ratio of 117.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $293.25.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

