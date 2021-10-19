Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.59

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 22886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

SAXPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sampo Oyj has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

