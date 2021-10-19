Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

