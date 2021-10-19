Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

