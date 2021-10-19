Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.68. 663,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $29.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,323 shares during the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

