Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.79

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.79 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.70 ($0.06). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.45 ($0.06), with a volume of 5,147,488 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.88. The firm has a market cap of £75.16 million and a PE ratio of -22.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Savannah Resources Company Profile (LON:SAV)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

