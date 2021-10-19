SBank (STS) Price Up 303.2% This Week

SBank (CURRENCY:STS) traded up 38.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. SBank has a total market cap of $421,720.86 and $7,511.00 worth of SBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SBank coin can now be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SBank has traded up 303.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SBank Profile

SBank is a coin. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. SBank’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,068,774 coins. SBank’s official Twitter account is @SbankCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SBank is www.sbankcapital.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STS is designed to be a scalable, fast, secure, and fair decentralized- beyond blockchain project, leveraging Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and consensus algorithm which keeps all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

