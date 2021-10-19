SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) versus MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Financial Analysis

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SBI and MoneyLion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $5.11 billion 1.18 $762.32 million $2.80 9.35 MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.8% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SBI and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI 16.50% 13.61% 1.40% MoneyLion N/A -174.12% -2.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SBI and MoneyLion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00

MoneyLion has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.93%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than SBI.

Volatility and Risk

SBI has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SBI beats MoneyLion on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. manages the SBI group which engages in the provision of comprehensive financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Asset Management, Biotechnology-related, and Others. The Financial Services segment covers finance-related businesses and the provision of information regarding financial products including securities brokerage, banking services, and life, property and casualty insurance. The Asset Management segment consists of fund management and investment in Internet technology, biotechnology, environmental energy, and finance-related venture companies in Japan and overseas. The Biotechnology-related segment develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and health foods. The Others segment includes housing and real estate businesses such as the development and trading of investment property and the operation of online intermediate services. The company was founded on July 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

