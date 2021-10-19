Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SBBTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Schibsted ASA in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBBTF remained flat at $$37.04 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $39.44.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.