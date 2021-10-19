Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $39,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,009. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

