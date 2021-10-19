Scott Robinson Buys 5,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Scott Robinson bought 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 401,507 shares in the company, valued at C$3,613,161.49.

Scott Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Scott Robinson bought 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.42 per share, with a total value of C$47,100.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Scott Robinson sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total value of C$99,477.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Scott Robinson purchased 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.97 per share, with a total value of C$139,400.00.

Shares of TSE PEY traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.02. 340,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,665. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 14.26. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.67 and a twelve month high of C$10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.99.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$140.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEY. TD Securities raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.05.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

