Scout24’s (SCOTF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Scout24 stock remained flat at $$66.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Scout24 has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $68.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.52.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

