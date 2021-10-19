scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Short Interest Update

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCPH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 42,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,671. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $167.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.39.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

