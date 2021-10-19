Scry.info Price Reaches $0.0043 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $4,827.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00040741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.18 or 0.00189689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00088800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

