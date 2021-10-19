ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) Insider Chris Muir Sells 76,822 Shares

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) insider Chris Muir sold 76,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total value of £205,882.96 ($268,987.41).

LON SCS traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 274 ($3.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,647. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.16 million and a PE ratio of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 286.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 460.45. ScS Group plc has a one year low of GBX 170.52 ($2.23) and a one year high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from ScS Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCS. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About ScS Group

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

