Sculati Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. increased their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

