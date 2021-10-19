Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.2% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $918,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $49.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22.

