Sculati Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,027 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,867,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,775,000 after acquiring an additional 739,472 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,832,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,278,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.