Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stake Cut by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,742 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBCF. B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

