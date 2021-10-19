Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for WestRock in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.65.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist started coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

WRK opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in WestRock by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after purchasing an additional 259,492 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

