SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to post $50.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.50 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $43.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $200.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.50 million to $204.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $225.96 million, with estimates ranging from $219.30 million to $248.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $539.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.19.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 120,357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

