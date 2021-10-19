Secret (SCRT) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Secret has a market capitalization of $687.59 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $4.59 or 0.00007156 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.49 or 0.00300142 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001999 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars.

