Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Up 25.2% in September

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Shares of SNFCA opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.