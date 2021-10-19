SEEN Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for about $3.47 or 0.00005477 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SEEN has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $1,955.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00040628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00192834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00089220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

