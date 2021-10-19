Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of SEER stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 236,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -14.20. Seer has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $86.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seer will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,434.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Seer by 284.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Seer by 103,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Seer by 249.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Seer in the second quarter worth $229,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

