Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $563,957.52 and $21,699.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

