Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 103,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

SLCT opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. Select Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Research analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCT. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,633,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 2,469.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 339,839 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of general commercial and retail financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans and other associated financial services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, NC.

