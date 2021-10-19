Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.29.

NYSE:SRE opened at $127.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

