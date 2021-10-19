SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.59. 8,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 363,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,471 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,503.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

