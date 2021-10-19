Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.83% of Semtech worth $81,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 12.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at $230,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

