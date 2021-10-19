Sensata Technologies (ST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ST opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.90.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

