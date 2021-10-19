Sentinel Market Cap Reaches $157.40 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, Sentinel has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $157.40 million and approximately $609,953.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,833,273,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,252,833,671 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

