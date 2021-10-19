Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.56

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SEQI opened at GBX 109.13 ($1.43) on Tuesday. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 114.60 ($1.50). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 111.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 109.81.

In related news, insider Sandra Platts purchased 372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £416.64 ($544.34).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

