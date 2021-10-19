Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) versus Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Vyant Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Vyant Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Vyant Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A Vyant Bio -212.30% -35.03% -29.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sera Prognostics and Vyant Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vyant Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sera Prognostics presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Vyant Bio has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.24%. Given Vyant Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vyant Bio is more favorable than Sera Prognostics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Vyant Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vyant Bio $5.75 million 11.14 -$8.00 million N/A N/A

Sera Prognostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vyant Bio.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc. is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities. It leveraging these modalities, the company is able to capitalize on repurposed and novel compounds and then partner with others to further develop and commercialize valuable therapeutics and new treatments for patients. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. Vyant Bio was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

