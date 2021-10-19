Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 232,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £314,190.90 ($410,492.42).

LON:SRP opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.69) on Tuesday. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 137.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Serco Group’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

