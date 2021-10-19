Serum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $97.50 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Serum has a total market cap of $935.36 million and approximately $97.50 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Serum has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $7.02 or 0.00011031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00040315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.48 or 0.00190867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00088618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

